Fox, C-SPAN, NBC moderators for upcoming Trump-Biden debates

FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.
FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.(AP Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Representatives from Fox News, C-SPAN and NBC will moderate the upcoming debates between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

According to the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, the moderators will be:

—Chris Wallace of Fox News for the debate Sept. 29 in Cleveland.

—Steve Scully of C-SPAN for the “town meeting” debate Oct. 15 in Miami.

—NBC’s Kristen Welker for the debate Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The commission also announced Wednesday that USA Today’s Susan Page will moderate the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City with Vice President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris.

Trump and Biden have said they will attend the scheduled debates, which are meant to offer voters the opportunity to see the contrast between the candidates on live television.

“I’m looking forward to debating the president and I’m going to lay out as clearly as I can my vision for the country,” Biden said.

There was no immediate comment from the Trump campaign.

Trump’s team has tried to pressure the commission to move up the debates, citing increased use of early and absentee voting because of the coronavirus.

AP writer Will Weissert contributed from Wilmington, Delaware.

