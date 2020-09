MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says bars in Monongalia County will be closed.

Gov. Justice made the announcement Wednesday afternoon during a press briefing.

He says bars will be closed as of 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 2.

This is a developing story.

