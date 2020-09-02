Advertisement

Health department reports COVID-19 outbreak at Mingo Central High School

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was Sunday evening when Keith Blankenship with the Mingo County Health Department found out an employee at Mingo Central High School had COVID-19.

“We do have a person that was a close contact with the football team,” Blankenship said.

Employees deemed to have been in close contact with the initial case got rapid tests, and the results showed six positive cases from Mingo Central High School.

Blankenship says he expects even more when more tests come back.

As a result of the outbreak, health and school officials shut down the school Tuesday -- with hopes to be back open Wednesday based on recommendations from state health officials and the CDC.

“That will be determined today,” Blankenship said. “Right now, we feel (staff) will be back Wednesday because the school is being cleaned.”

This outbreak comes one week before Mingo County Schools is set to open to students, and the school was occupied by teachers preparing for that reopening.

In the meantime, Blankenship says no athletes have tested positive at this point.

“Contact calling is a slow process, especially when we are looking at greater than 75 contacts at one school system,” Blankenship said.

The West Virginia Education Association wrote a letter to school officials, requesting school start remotely on Sept. 8 in light of the outbreak.

Mingo County is currently in the orange of the state’s color-coded metrics, based on daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average.

“We are definitely dead center in the orange,” Blankenship said. “Our positivity rate was through the roof yesterday at 4.78 percent.”

If Mingo County is orange Saturday when the map from DHHR refreshes, schools in the county will start remotely next week.

“I am doing my best to take every single phone call and answer every single question,” Blankenship said. “Its very important our number one job is be here for information.”

Blankenship said the county is also seeing outbreaks at a church, nursing home and the Mingo County Board of Education Central Office.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lottery

WV LOTTERY DRAWING 09-01-20

Updated: 48 minutes ago
WV Lottery Drawing

News

Mailboxes damaged by vandals

Updated: 1 hour ago
6PM News

Local

COVID-19 Ohio | 1,453 new cases, 27 additional deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 3,879 confirmed deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.

Local

Gallipolis City Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the superintendent, the employee has not been on school property since testing positive and has not been in contact with students.

Latest News

Local

Kentucky teen raising awareness for suicide prevention in memory of cousin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
At 16-years-old, Dalton Hale is working to make a difference in the lives of children and adults suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts.

Video

Teen raising suicide prevention awareness in memory of cousin

Updated: 2 hours ago
Teen raising suicide prevention awareness in memory of cousin

News

Inside look at your child’s return to school in Kanawha County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Educators in Kanawha County are preparing for students to return to school Sept. 8.

Local

6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mingo County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A 2-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl are among the latest cases.

News

Getting students back to school safely

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Officials in Kanawha County will double the number of patrols in school zones during the first week of school.

Local

Positive COVID-19 case count goes up in Greenup County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Six new positive COVID-19 cases were reported by the Greenup County Health Department Tuesday including a resident at a nursing home in Flatwoods, Kentucky.