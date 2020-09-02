Hershel “Woody” Williams to participate in ceremonies to commemorate 75th anniversary of end of WWII

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia native and Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel “Woody” Williams will be participating in ceremonies Wednesday that will honor the 75th anniversary of the ending of World War II.

Williams was flown out Wednesday morning by the White House from Tri-Sate Airport to Washington D.C.

He will fly to Wilmington, NC on board Air Force One with President Donald Trump where they will attend a ceremony there.

Pres. Trump is expected to name Wilmington a World War II Heritage City at that ceremony.

Following the conclusion of the ceremony, they will fly back to Washington D.C. where Williams will participate in a sunset ceremony at the Iwo Jima memorial.

WSAZ was the only news crew at Tri-State Airport when Williams took off for D.C and spoke to him about being able to participate in the events to remember VJ Day.

“I have had so many miracles in my life really. My life has been so blessed,” said Williams before he took off. “This is just another one of those blessings that I never dreamed of ever happening. But it is such a tremendous honor and privilege to be invited to join the President of this great country on observing VJ Day. It has a tremendous meaning because I participated in World War II and the ending of the war saved so many millions of lives. So it has a tremendous meaning and makes me feel very fortunate and blessed to be able to participate in this and it is a high honor of being able to fly with the President of the greatest country on Earth.”

