High school student from Symmes Valley Local Schools tests positive for COVID-19

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A high school student from Symmes Valley Local Schools has tested positive for COVID-19, the superintendent said Tuesday in a letter to parents and staff.

The superintendent reports that contact tracing is underway.

He also said a school bus and parts of the school building are being “deeply sanitized.”

“Symmes Valley Local Schools will continue to monitor this situation in conjunction with the local health department and will provide additional information as needed,” the letter stated. “Most importantly, we want to wish our student a successful recovery.”

