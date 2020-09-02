Advertisement

Jennifer Garner surprises drive-in movie-goers in Hurricane

Charleston's own Jennifer Garner talked to guests on a mic that transmitted to movie-goers' cars, and then she walked around and chatted with people who were there to catch "Wonder Woman" at the Walmart store in Hurricane, W.Va.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A few weeks ago, we told you Walmart was going to have drive-in movies and there might be some special guests.

Well, that was the case Tuesday night at the Walmart in Hurricane.

Charleston’s own Jennifer Garner talked to guests on a mic that transmitted to movie-goers’ cars, and then she walked around and chatted with people who were there to catch “Wonder Woman.”

Not a bad way to social distance!

There is another drive-in movie Wednesday night at the Hurricane Walmart, according to the store’s website.

They will be playing “ET: The Extra Terrestrial.”

Other drive-in movies listed on Walmart’s website are sold out.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

