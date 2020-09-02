Kanawha County Schools launches COVID-19 tracking page

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Schools has launched a COVID-19 tracking page.

You can find it by clicking here.

School officials say the public can use this tracker to see confirmed positive cases at school sites.

The school system says they have been notified about three unrelated positive cases at three separate school sites: Shoals Elementary, Chamberlain Elementary and Cedar Grove Middle School.

According to school officials, there is one positive confirmed case at each school.

School employees have been wearing masks and social distancing, according to Kanawha County Schools.

Dr. Tom Williams, Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools says, “as we draw closer to the beginning of the school year, we know that we will not be immune to COVID-19 cases, but we also know that we will do everything within our power to keep our staff and students safe, and also be transparent with the public. We are taking all steps possible to keep our school community healthy and we appreciate all those who understand that we are all in this together and must support one another in following all guidance from medical professionals as we approach the first day of school.”

The district works directly with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and also follows the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Services and the West Virginia Department of Education guidance on what to do if there is a positive case at a school.

Contact tracing is being conducted by KCHD.

The school district says they will communicate as soon as possible when they are notified of a positive coronavirus case.

The website tracking page will be updated once each afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.