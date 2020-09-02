Advertisement

Man found not guilty of murder in Cabell County

Armel "Kent" Stutler, who was accused of murdering another man in Barboursville in 2018, was found not guilty Wednesday in Cabell County Circuit Court.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of murdering another man in Barboursville in 2018 was found not guilty Wednesday, Cabell County Prosecutor Corky Hammers said.

Armel “Kent” Stutler was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 70-year-old Phillip Boggs in 2018.

The trial ended after only two days of testimony. Stutler, who had been on home confinement, was released from custody.

During his arraignment, Stutler admitted to shooting Boggs at Boggs’ home on Heath Creek Road in Barboursville. He said it was self-defense.

Stutler described Boggs as his mother’s caregiver.

On Tuesday, the defense argued that Stutler shot Boggs in self-defense during a fight. They also argued there was insufficient evidence to prove it was a first-degree murder offense because there was no premeditation.

