Marshall offers Cole Pennington

son of Chad Pennington a QB in Lexington(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -He wears the number 10, plays the QB position, and sports those same curly locks as his Dad. Now Cole Pennington has a scholarship offer to Marshall University where his father Chad built his legacy.

Pennington is a 6-2, 185 pound junior pro style quarterback who plays for his dad at Sayre High School in Lexington, Ky.

Sayre, under Chad Pennington as head coach, revived football at the school two years ago. The school hadn’t fielded a varsity team since 1977.

The Spartans begin their season September 18th at home against Berea.

Chad Pennington was a Heisman Trophy finalist at Marshall, and led the Herd to a 13-0 record and a top 10 national ranking in 1999. He was a first round draft choice of the New York Jets and played 11 seasons in the NFL.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

