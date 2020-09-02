Advertisement

New fire and EMS levy to be on Nov. ballot

The EMS is one of eight agencies that would receive funding from the levy if it were to pass.
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A brand new fire and EMS levy will be on the Nov. 3 ballot for Mason County.

“We’ve never had a fire levy, ever,” said Jeremy Bryant, chief of the Point Pleasant Fire Department and president of the Mason County Fire and EMS levy committee.

The levy would be split in eight ways giving funds annually for the next five years to three different agencies:

-All six volunteer fire departments would get roughly $104,000 annually for general funding.

-The Mason County Emergency Ambulance Service would also get $104,000 for general funding.

-Public Service District: $32,957 annually for new fire hydrants and updates on current ones.

County Commissioner Rick Handley said due the the Philip Sporn Power plant shutting down, the commission lost half a million dollars which also cut the funding to agencies in half. Therefore, right now, fire departments are only getting roughly $12,500 to $13,500 every year in county funding.

“We just talked about the need of funding and decided that we would do something about it and the County Commission agreed and put it on the ballot.”

Chief Bryant said the funds would go to day-to-day operations, which would include things like equipment, testing of the equipment, training and utilities.

“Basically it goes to run the operation of the fire department and EMS.”

“The money would go not towards our employees and payroll but go towards upgrades. Like we need new trucks, new heart monitors and a heart monitor alone costs 20,000 a year for one heart monitor,” said Elisabeth Lloyd, EMS director.

The levy would create a tax increase, so for someone who owns a $100,000 home, it would cost roughly $54 per year to fund the levy.

“We feel that this is something that really needs to be and we hope you do, too. We’re willing to sit down and answer any questions you may have,” Bryant said.

If the levy were to pass, it would go into affect on July 1, 2021.

To learn more about the levy, you can click or tap here to follow the Facebook page.

