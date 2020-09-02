Advertisement

Ohio absentee ballot requests sent out

Ohio absentee ballot request forms are arriving in mailboxes this week.
By Katie Wilson
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio absentee ballot request forms are arriving in mailboxes this week.

If you plan to vote by absentee ballot, there are a few things to keep in mind; Send your request in sooner rather than later. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says this will ease the burden on county Board of Elections, as well as postal workers.

LaRose also suggests double checking information on the form and including your email or phone number. That way, your Board of Elections can reach you about any issues regarding the ballot request form.

Lawrence County Board of Elections Member Randall Lambert says when it comes to the security of your ballot, you can rest easy.

“I don’t think there’s a safety issue at all with the absentee ballots,” said Lambert. “The way the ballots are, they have to be verified by our office as far as signatures of the person. So, then when they come in they’re verified, they’re checked, they’re doubled checked.”

You can also track your ballot to make sure your Board of Elections received it by clicking here.

