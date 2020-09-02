Advertisement

Prestonsburg develops app for residents

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - A new app is being developed for residents to let officials know areas across city limits that need to be fixed.

“If someone sees a pothole that they need to be addressed, they can send a picture to us,” said Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. “That information will go to them [administrators] with the coordinates, the whole nine yards, and then it will be sent to the proper department.”

To submit a request to city officials, residents take a picture of the concerned area then upload the picture to the app. The app alerts the department, and residents will be able to track the progress for the area of concern.

“Those colored pins are going to let them know what’s going on and where they are at,” Stapleton said. “It may not be something that we can fix all at once. We may have to wait until we get an entire load of asphalt.”

City officials can also use the app to distribute severe weather alerts, road closures, or other information.

The app is expected to be up and running by the end of September.

