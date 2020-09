POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Point Pleasant Primary School is pushing back their start date.

According to the superintendent, it’s due to “health reasons.”

Officials say school will start at Point Pleasant Primary School on September 17. Computers will be given out to students on September 16 from 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

