Search for gunman after woman shot in the leg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is being treated at the hospital after being shot in the leg.

Charleston Police say it happened just after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Washington Street East.

The woman’s name and condition aren’t yet being released.

No word on how many people involved, but a person of interest was seen getting into a dark colored SUV.

The SUV left the scene on Greenbrier Street and got on I-77 traveling north.

Washington Street is closed between Elizabeth Street and Greenbrier Street.

