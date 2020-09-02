Search for gunman after woman shot in the leg
Published: Sep. 2, 2020
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is being treated at the hospital after being shot in the leg.
Charleston Police say it happened just after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Washington Street East.
The woman’s name and condition aren’t yet being released.
No word on how many people involved, but a person of interest was seen getting into a dark colored SUV.
The SUV left the scene on Greenbrier Street and got on I-77 traveling north.
Washington Street is closed between Elizabeth Street and Greenbrier Street.
