Advertisement

Search for gunman after woman shot in the leg

A woman is being treated at the hospital after being shot in the leg.
A woman is being treated at the hospital after being shot in the leg.(John Green)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is being treated at the hospital after being shot in the leg.

Charleston Police say it happened just after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Washington Street East.

The woman’s name and condition aren’t yet being released.

No word on how many people involved, but a person of interest was seen getting into a dark colored SUV.

The SUV left the scene on Greenbrier Street and got on I-77 traveling north.

Washington Street is closed between Elizabeth Street and Greenbrier Street.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New school in Huntington not opening on time

Updated: 5 hours ago
Cabell County Schools officials say the new Highlawn Elementary School in Huntington will not be ready to open due to shortages in building materials and unexpected bad weather.

News

New fire and EMS levy to be on Nov. ballot

Updated: 5 hours ago
The levy would give more than $100,000 annually for the next five years to every fire department and the county EMS.

News

Applications for clothing vouchers now open

Updated: 6 hours ago
Applications for the School Clothing Allowance Program became available Tuesday, all part of an initiative to offer clothing vouchers to families in West Virginia.

News

New school in Huntington not opening on time

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
The new Highlawn Elementary School in Huntington will not be ready to open due to shortages in building materials and unexpected bad weather.

Latest News

Local

High school student from Symmes Valley Local Schools tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The superintendent said a school bus and parts of the school building are being “deeply sanitized.”

Local

Jennifer Garner surprises drive-in movie-goers in Hurricane

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Charleston’s own Jennifer Garner talked to guests on a mic that transmitted to movie-goers’ cars, and then she walked around and chatted with people who were there to catch “Wonder Woman.”

Local

Health department reports COVID-19 outbreak at Mingo Central High School

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
This outbreak comes one week before Mingo County Schools is set to reopen to students.

Lottery

WV LOTTERY DRAWING 09-01-20

Updated: 8 hours ago
WV Lottery Drawing

News

Mailboxes damaged by vandals

Updated: 8 hours ago
6PM News

Local

COVID-19 Ohio | 1,453 new cases, 27 additional deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 3,879 confirmed deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.