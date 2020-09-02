St. Mary’s acquisition of HIMG complete
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - St. Mary’s Medical Center has announced the completion of their acquisition of Huntington Internal Medicine Group, also known as HIMG.
Officials with St. Mary’s say they are excited about the opportunities this partnership will provide for the health and well-being of our community.
To read more about our coverage on this story, click here.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.