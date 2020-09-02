Advertisement

St. Mary’s acquisition of HIMG complete

Officials with St. Mary’s say they are excited about the opportunities this partnership will provide for the health and well-being of our community.
Officials with St. Mary’s say they are excited about the opportunities this partnership will provide for the health and well-being of our community.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - St. Mary’s Medical Center has announced the completion of their acquisition of Huntington Internal Medicine Group, also known as HIMG.

Officials with St. Mary’s say they are excited about the opportunities this partnership will provide for the health and well-being of our community.

To read more about our coverage on this story, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

WATCH: Gov. Beshear gives Wednesday COVID-19 briefing

Updated: moments ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear will be giving a briefing on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky at 4 p.m.

Local

Dawg Dazzle cancelled for 2020

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It was originally postponed due to coronavirus to September 4.

Local

Kanawha County Schools launches COVID-19 tracking page

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials say the public can use this tracker to see confirmed positive cases at school sites.

Studio 3

Virtual learning option in Ashland

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Executive Director for The Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, Carol Allen, on Studio 3.

Latest News

Studio 3

Shelem performs on Studio 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Shelem on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Take a trip to Blennerhassett Island

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
You can mix history and fun at Blennerhassett Island!

Video

Virtual learning option in Ashland

Updated: 2 hours ago
Virtual learning option in Ashland

Video

Take a trip to Blennerhassett Island

Updated: 2 hours ago
Take a trip to Blennerhassett Island

Local

Governor Justice announces bar closure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Gov. Justice made the announcement Wednesday afternoon during a press briefing.

Video

Hatfield & McCoy at Blennerhassett

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hatfield & McCoy at Blennerhassett