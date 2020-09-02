Three COVID-19 associated deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, there have been 41 deaths as of Wednesday, September 2.

Officials say there are 1,565 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, which is up from 80 on Tuesday.

There are 1,550 confirmed cases and 15 probable.

There are 444 active cases.

The health department says part of today’s large increase in cases are due to a lag from a lab returning tests for a nursing home outbreak.

27 more people have recovered, bringing that total up to 1,080.

