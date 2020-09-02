Advertisement

Tropical Storm Nana headed for Belize

Heavy rainfall is expected
Heavy rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras and throughout Guatemala.(Source: NOAA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Nana barreled westward Wednesday just off the coast of Honduras on a collision course with the tiny nation of Belize.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Nana was located about 215 miles (345 kilometers) east of Belize City with sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kmh). The storm was moving at 16 mph (26 kmh) and was expected to strengthen throughout the day and make landfall in Belize as a hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Belize had issued a hurricane warning for its coastline. Nana was 145 miles (230 kilometers) east-northeast of the Honduran island of Roatan, a popular tourist destination.

Heavy rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras and throughout Guatemala as the storm crosses the isthmus Thursday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

