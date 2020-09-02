Turbulent Thursday includes high water risk

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Downpours raise specter of high water

The Wednesday shower pattern proved to be easily manageable. The wave of morning rain passed quickly enough to offset any high water potential of the tropical air. Left behind this evening only blotches of showers dotted the Doppler radar scope. But while these initial “well-behaved” bands of rain added a mere ground dampening to the landscape and law, the next batch due in by dawn has more energy and moisture to work with.

So expectations are that overnight more forceful rains will arrive from Western Kentucky and pave the way for Thursday morning downpours. Targeting one zone for high water is never an easy task, but 2 areas stick out from the get go; namely, Southern Ohio and far Northern Kentucky. So flood watches were already up from Rowan and Lewis Counties Ky westward. So far (as of 8pm Weds) Southern Ohio was not under the flood watch as issued by the National Weather Service.

Pre-dawn rain and thunder will commence with enough rain to support some street flooding (normal culvert back-up) especially from Huntington westward. Overnight temperatures will hover in the mid 70s until rain begins.

After a wet morning when high water might be common, skies will brighten and ceiling raise in the afternoon lending to the illusion of sun and spring. As the steady, heavier morning rains depart and the sun breaks out, watch for a temperature spike into the 80s with a last gasp shower or thundershower to end the day.

By Friday (slight risk around dawn for a shower to linger) and thru most of the Labor Day weekend, the sun will return, humidity will fall and the breeze will freshen a sure sign summer last “unofficial” gasp will be a pleasant one! Weekend highs will reside in the upper 70s and low 80s (mid 80s by Labor day) while lows fall into the near 50s.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.