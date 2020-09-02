Advertisement

Turbulent Thursday includes high water risk

Downpours raise specter of high water
Flooded roads are a common occurrence during any season. Never drive through flooded roads and have an alternate route planned.
Flooded roads are a common occurrence during any season. Never drive through flooded roads and have an alternate route planned.(WDBJ)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Downpours raise specter of high water

The Wednesday shower pattern proved to be easily manageable. The wave of morning rain passed quickly enough to offset any high water potential of the tropical air. Left behind this evening only blotches of showers dotted the Doppler radar scope. But while these initial “well-behaved” bands of rain added a mere ground dampening to the landscape and law, the next batch due in by dawn has more energy and moisture to work with.

So expectations are that overnight more forceful rains will arrive from Western Kentucky and pave the way for Thursday morning downpours. Targeting one zone for high water is never an easy task, but 2 areas stick out from the get go; namely, Southern Ohio and far Northern  Kentucky. So flood watches were already up from Rowan and Lewis Counties Ky westward. So far (as of 8pm Weds) Southern Ohio was not under the flood watch as issued by the National Weather Service.

Pre-dawn rain and thunder will commence with enough rain to support some street flooding (normal culvert back-up) especially from Huntington westward. Overnight temperatures will hover in the mid 70s until rain begins.

After a wet morning when high water might be common, skies will brighten and ceiling raise in the afternoon lending to the illusion of sun and spring. As the steady, heavier morning rains depart and the sun breaks out, watch for a temperature spike into the 80s with a last gasp shower or thundershower to end the day.

By Friday (slight risk around dawn for a shower to linger) and thru most of the Labor Day weekend, the sun will return, humidity will fall and the breeze will freshen a sure sign summer last “unofficial” gasp will be a pleasant one! Weekend highs will reside in the upper 70s and low 80s (mid 80s by Labor day) while lows fall into the near 50s.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Back Into The Tropics

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
With a muggy tropical air mass in control, downpours will be a risk through Thursday. But more refreshing air is incoming for the weekend!

Forecast

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago

Weather

Tony's Tuesday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: 21 hours ago
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said the region will be on "gully washer" watch as humidity reaches oppressive levels.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | September Starts Like Mid-Summer

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:56 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Two soaking rains have thoroughly wet the ground and paved the way for a spell of hazy, hot and humid weather. Tony headlines the close to 90-degree heat expected.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT

Weather

Tony's Monday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks ahead to a mixed bag of weather, including more late summer humidity and scattered showers.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Steady Rain Passing Through

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
After a dry and pleasant Sunday, rain chances will return for the week ahead, as early as Monday. Humidity surges as well. By the start of Labor Day weekend, drier and less humid air will take hold again.

Forecast

First Warning Weather

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:43 AM EDT

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Refreshing Sunday, then rain, humidity quick to return

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
A cold front that crossed the region on Saturday will usher in much drier air on Sunday, meaning no rain and much lower humidity. However, showers and storms return to the forecast on Monday, with rain chances continuing for the week ahead. Humidity will be on the rise in the days to come as well.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Laura’s remnants exit, cold front arrives

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Rain showers associated with the remnants of former Hurricane Laura exit the Tri-State Saturday morning. A cold front arrives for the afternoon, bringing another shot at rain. Behind the front, Sunday will feel absolutely fantastic. However, rain chances will be quick to return in the week ahead.