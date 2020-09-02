Up to 6 people unresponsive from carbon monoxide leak in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Up to six people are unresponsive Wednesday evening after a carbon monoxide leak from a home generator, Mingo County Sheriff James Smith said.

He said the incident is reported in the Marrowbone/Kermit area.

As of 5:30 p.m., multiple agencies are on the scene and medical helicopters are en route.

The incident was initially reported as a natural gas leak.

No other details are available at this time, but we have a crew headed that way.

