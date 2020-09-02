Up to 6 people unresponsive from carbon monoxide leak in Mingo County
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Up to six people are unresponsive Wednesday evening after a carbon monoxide leak from a home generator, Mingo County Sheriff James Smith said.
He said the incident is reported in the Marrowbone/Kermit area.
As of 5:30 p.m., multiple agencies are on the scene and medical helicopters are en route.
The incident was initially reported as a natural gas leak.
No other details are available at this time, but we have a crew headed that way.
