Gov. Beshear reports 817 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 816 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 116 of which are in kids 18 or younger. The state’s cases total is now 49,991.

The governor says the state is seeing a 4.71 percent positivity rate. Wednesday marks the fifth-highest single-day total of new cases.

There were 18 reported COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, raising the state total to 966. Wednesday also marks the second-highest single-day total for deaths in the state.

As of Wednesday, 589 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons and 138 are in the ICU. There have been at least 894,808 COVID-19 tests performed in the state, and at least 10,463 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor gave his daily update on COVID-19 cases in schools. There are 207 active cases among students in K-12 schools, and 80 active cases among faculty and staff. In the state’s colleges and universities, there are 782 active cases among students and 21 in faculty and staff.

