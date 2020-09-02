Advertisement

WVU President addresses gatherings outside Morgantown bars

WVU President Gordon Gee admonished students after not following safety protocols in off-campus gatherings on Wednesday.
WVU President Gordon Gee admonished students after not following safety protocols in off-campus gatherings on Wednesday.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia University President addressed students gathering outside of bars in Morgantown.

WVU President Gordon Gee admonished students after not following safety protocols in off-campus gatherings on Wednesday.

In a letter sent to WVU and the Morgantown communities, President Gee says he’s aware of the pictures circulating on social media showing WVU students gathering outside of bars in downtown Morgantown. He says “to say that I am disappointed would be an understatement.”

President Gee goes on to say “With the opening of bars, it was anticipated our students who are of age would be patrons. But the lack of following safety protocols – including not wearing masks or following physical distancing guidelines – is a flagrant disregard for our community’s safety, both the campus community and the city of Morgantown.”

He also says he is proud of those students, faculty and staff who are demonstrating Mountaineer Values every day.

The WVU President addressed the community of Morgantown, saying “we will continue working with our students to stress the safety protocols. We will identify as many students as possible that are not following the guidelines and refer them to Student Conduct for appropriate discipline. I assure you we are taking these incidents extremely seriously. And we will continue to partner with the  City of Morgantown and the Monongalia County Health Department to keep our community safe and healthy.”

To read the full letter, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ohio absentee ballot requests sent out

Updated: moments ago
|
By Katie Wilson
Ohio absentee ballot request forms are arriving in mailboxes this week.

Video

Shelem performs on Studio 3

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Shelem performs on Studio 3

Local

Hershel “Woody” Williams to participate in ceremonies to commemorate 75th anniversary of end of WWII

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
West Virginia native and Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel “Woody” Williams will be participating in ceremonies Wednesday that will honor the 75th anniversary of the ending of World War II.

News

Hershel “Woody” Williams to participate in WWII ceremonies

Updated: 25 minutes ago

Latest News

Local

Trick or treat planned for one city

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The time is set to be announced.

Local

Primary school pushes back start date

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the superintendent, it’s due to “health reasons.”

Local

Eight additional COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 441,396 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 10,642 total cases and 230 deaths.

Local

UPDATE | Deputies looking for man who failed to appear in murder trial

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Cynthia Gatewood, of Nitro, is accused of stabbing Cheryl Fisher to death. It happened in September of 2018 at a tobacco shop in Sissonville.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Back Into The Tropics

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
With a muggy tropical air mass in control, downpours will be a risk through Thursday. But more refreshing air is incoming for the weekend!

Breaking

UPDATE | Search for gunman after woman shot in the leg

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brenda Bryan
Charleston Police say a woman was shot in the leg.