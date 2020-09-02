WVU President addresses gatherings outside Morgantown bars

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia University President addressed students gathering outside of bars in Morgantown.

WVU President Gordon Gee admonished students after not following safety protocols in off-campus gatherings on Wednesday.

In a letter sent to WVU and the Morgantown communities, President Gee says he’s aware of the pictures circulating on social media showing WVU students gathering outside of bars in downtown Morgantown. He says “to say that I am disappointed would be an understatement.”

President Gee goes on to say “With the opening of bars, it was anticipated our students who are of age would be patrons. But the lack of following safety protocols – including not wearing masks or following physical distancing guidelines – is a flagrant disregard for our community’s safety, both the campus community and the city of Morgantown.”

He also says he is proud of those students, faculty and staff who are demonstrating Mountaineer Values every day.

The WVU President addressed the community of Morgantown, saying “we will continue working with our students to stress the safety protocols. We will identify as many students as possible that are not following the guidelines and refer them to Student Conduct for appropriate discipline. I assure you we are taking these incidents extremely seriously. And we will continue to partner with the City of Morgantown and the Monongalia County Health Department to keep our community safe and healthy.”

To read the full letter, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.