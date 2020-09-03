Additional COVID-19 cases connected to Kanawha County Family Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Kanawha County Family Court and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office report Thursday that two additional COVID-19 positive cases have been connected to the family court.

There are four total cases associated with Family Court at this time.

Family Court Offices will remain closed until Wednesday, September 9, 2020 for cleaning and contact tracing.

The Health Department will complete contact tracing and additional testing will be offered for those in direct contact with the positive persons.

The Family Court Offices are undergoing sanitization and cleaning Thursday by the WV National Guard.

