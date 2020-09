DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car crashed into a home in Dunbar early Thursday morning.

Kanawha County dispatchers said it happened around midnight Thursday at a home near 28th St. and Dunbar Ave.

Dispatchers said two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

