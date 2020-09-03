Coronavirus outbreaks at West Virginia correctional facilities growing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Coronavirus outbreaks at West Virginia correctional facilities are growing.

State data shows five additional inmates have tested positive at Mount Olive Correctional Complex since Monday, bringing the total to 143 positive cases.

Gov. Jim Justice said on Wednesday that 18 staff members there were also confirmed to be infected.

The governor also said the state’s South Central Regional Jail has eight active cases, including two among staff members.

He said the National Guard was sanitizing both facilities. A little over 1,000 people not showing symptoms are quarantined across the state’s 10 regional jails as a precautionary measure.

