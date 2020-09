HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting, according to dispatchers.

It happened in the 300 block of Oney Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Huntington Police is responding.

No other information has been released.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.