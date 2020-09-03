Deputies ask for help with missing woman

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office say this woman is missing.

Teresa Gallaher, also known as Teresa Kiser, Teresa Cummings and Teresa Shepherd went missing.

According to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office, she is possibly in a red 2000 Pontiac Firebird with Ohio tags of K793395. The vehicle was reported stolen.

Deputies say they believe Gallaher is with Roger Dale Shepherd.

Investigators say Gallaher’s daughter is concerned about her mother because of Sheperd’s prior violent actions against her.

