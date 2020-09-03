Advertisement

First-time competitor places first at school bus ‘road-e-o’

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BELLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - School bus drivers from all over Kanawha County competed Thursday morning in a bus “road-e-o” at Riverside High School.

First-time competitor Chris Ring took home the first-place win. Ring only has two and a half years’ worth of experience. Most drivers in the competition had been driving for decades.

Ring beat out 12 other drivers, shocking himself and others.

“I came into this, just wanting to compete and do the best that I could,” Ring said.

The course consisted of 10 different spots, all manned by several judges. The tests were based on things drivers have to do every day. They included backing up, parallel parking, and making turns.

Former champions say the test is very challenging, especially for first-time drivers.

“You have to know when to turn, you have to pay very good attention,” said Billy Wiseman, former national road-e-o champion.

“Most of the time you have only an inch on every side of the bus”.

Over the course of his career, Wiseman has won 56 awards, 28 of them first place finishes. These awards vary from the national, state, and regional levels.

Ring says without Wiseman’s help, it would have been even harder to win.

“He trained with me for four hours, teaching me different things, and you know he was just a big help to me,” Ring said.

Now with a regional title under his belt, Ring is heading to the state competition. One day he plans on going to nationals.

If he brings home the first place title at nationals, he can win a school bus of his choice.

