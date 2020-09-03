Advertisement

Floyd and Johnson County among 4 counties to receive more than $2.3 million in infrastructure grants

Published: Sep. 3, 2020
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced $2,356,381 in grant funding for four infrastructure projects that will improve utility services in eastern Kentucky communities.

Floyd County will use a $248,955 grant for the Estill Bottom Emergency Water Line Relocation Project to repair an outdated water line and ensure continued service.

“This is 2020; everyone needs to have adequate drinking water in eastern Kentucky,” Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said. “The line runs along the edge of a stream, and what happens is when the water rises, the line would break. Sometimes it would be days before these people would be without water or low water pressure.”

Upon completion, Floyd County will extend 1,700 linear feet of the water line to provide better quality drinking water and full service for 15 businesses and 300 households in the area.

In Johnson County, Paintsville will use a $1.5 million grant for the Paintsville/Johnson County Economic Development Sewer Expansion Project. The city will use the funds to extend the sewer line from the Paintsville wastewater treatment plant to the Honey Branch wastewater treatment plant. This will expand and improve utility service for 10 businesses and 75 households.

“It’s a game-changing project for our community because it’s going to impact us immediately and will have the opportunity for growth in the future,” said Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie.

