Floyd County Schools launches tech helpline

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Floyd County Schools has setup a lifeline for students and parents experiencing technical issues while learning from home.

If a student is having problems with their chromebook or laptop device, technicians with Floyd County Schools are now just a call away to help troubleshoot and get students back online.

A new tech line is now open every Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The number to call is 606-886-4501.

