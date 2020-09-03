Floyd County Schools launches tech helpline
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Floyd County Schools has setup a lifeline for students and parents experiencing technical issues while learning from home.
If a student is having problems with their chromebook or laptop device, technicians with Floyd County Schools are now just a call away to help troubleshoot and get students back online.
A new tech line is now open every Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The number to call is 606-886-4501.
