Football activities suspended at high school due to COVID-19 exposure

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Under recommendation from the Boyd County Health Department, all football related activities at Ashland Paul Blazer High School has been postponed Thursday.

School officials say the decision was made ‘out of an abundance of caution’ due to a student-athlete’s exposure to COVID-19.

No word on how long activities will be postponed. School officials say they are waiting for further guidance from the health department.

Due to a student-athlete’s exposure to COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution, the Boyd County Heath Department has recommended that all football related activities at Ashland Blazer High School be postponed for today, (September 3) pending further guidance from the BCHD. — Paul Blazer High (@AshlandBlazer) September 3, 2020

