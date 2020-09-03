Advertisement

Gallia County school officials discourage off campus homecoming dances

File photo
File photo(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - School administrators in Gallia County say despite parent initiative to organize homecoming dances for students, now is the time to discourage gatherings.

This week, both the Gallipolis City and Gallia County Local school districts released statements discouraging action that parents were taking to organize homecoming dances throughout the county.

The statement read: “There are several parent groups organizing homecoming dances throughout Gallia County without the consent of the school districts. Although they have acknowledged that they are not associated with the schools, they are still using the schools’ names. With that being said, events like this could cause these districts to go into a full quarantine which could jeopardize the health and welfare of our staff and students, in school learning and athletic seasons. The ripple effect of such events could be catastrophic to our students, staff, families and community members. If we want to do something special for our students, let’s follow the safety directives from the local health department to ensure a successful school year. Unfortunately there are not any exemptions in the current orders regarding social distancing and mass gatherings for dances. The risks involved in holding private dances certainly outweighs the benefits in our current situation.”

According to Gallia Local School District Superintendent Jude Myers, with all the planning and work that went into getting students back in the classroom, now is not the right time.

“Without education, our kids don’t have a chance,” Myers said. “So we appreciate the extracurriculars, we appreciate the other opportunities but we have not seen our kids since mid-March. Therefore for us, we need to keep our kids in school. We’re going to do everything we can to keep our kids in school.”

South Gallia High School is the only school in Gallia County to announce when their homecoming football game will take place. That game will be on Sept. 18 against Belpre.

