Governor Beshear, state and local officials announce $2.3 million in grant funding for Eastern Kentucky projects

Governor Andy Beshear along with other state leaders and officials from four Eastern Kentucky counties held a news conference Thursday about grant funding for projects in their communities.

The Governor was joined by Rocky Adkins, his senior advisor, Dennis Keene, the commissioner for the Department for Local Government, Johnson County Judge Executive Mark McKenzie, Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley, Floyd County Judge Executive Robbie Williams and Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman.

The $2,356,381 million of funding comes from grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and the Tennessee Valley Authority Regional Development Agency Assistance Program (RDAPP).

“Improving public health and increasing opportunities across Eastern Kentucky is a top priority for my administration,” Gov. Beshear said. “These projects will provide better utility infrastructure, which will help to spur economic growth, and they also show that even as we battle COVID-19 and fight to protect the lives of Kentuckians, we remain committed to the people and communities of Eastern Kentucky.”

Floyd County will receive $248,955 for the Estill Bottom emergency water line relocation project. When completed, the project will extend 1,700 linear feet of water line to provide better quality drinking water and full service for 15 businesses and 300 households in the area.

The Harlan County Fiscal Court was awarded $153,846 in RDAPP funds to develop a natural gas utility system in the new Harlan County Business Park, located in Cumberland.

Paintsville received $1.5 million for a sewer expansion project. The city will use the money to extend sewer line from the wastewater treatment plant to the Honey Branch wastewater treatment plant, expanding and improving service to 10 businesses and 75 homes.

Salyersville Water Works will use a $453,580 grant for the Route 30 Pressure Sewer project. Officials plan to extend an existing pressure collector and add pump stations to add service to more customers. The project will also correct existing problems. When its finished, the system will provide better service to three businesses and 27 homes.

