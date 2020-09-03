Advertisement

Governor Beshear, state and local officials announce $2.3 million in grant funding for Eastern Kentucky projects

Credit; WYMT
Credit; WYMT(WVLT)
By Madison Pergrem and Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear along with other state leaders and officials from four Eastern Kentucky counties held a news conference Thursday about grant funding for projects in their communities.

You can watch it below:

The Governor was joined by Rocky Adkins, his senior advisor, Dennis Keene, the commissioner for the Department for Local Government, Johnson County Judge Executive Mark McKenzie, Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley, Floyd County Judge Executive Robbie Williams and Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman.

The $2,356,381 million of funding comes from grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and the Tennessee Valley Authority Regional Development Agency Assistance Program (RDAPP).

“Improving public health and increasing opportunities across Eastern Kentucky is a top priority for my administration,” Gov. Beshear said. “These projects will provide better utility infrastructure, which will help to spur economic growth, and they also show that even as we battle COVID-19 and fight to protect the lives of Kentuckians, we remain committed to the people and communities of Eastern Kentucky.”

Floyd County will receive $248,955 for the Estill Bottom emergency water line relocation project. When completed, the project will extend 1,700 linear feet of water line to provide better quality drinking water and full service for 15 businesses and 300 households in the area.

The Harlan County Fiscal Court was awarded $153,846 in RDAPP funds to develop a natural gas utility system in the new Harlan County Business Park, located in Cumberland.

Paintsville received $1.5 million for a sewer expansion project. The city will use the money to extend sewer line from the wastewater treatment plant to the Honey Branch wastewater treatment plant, expanding and improving service to 10 businesses and 75 homes.

Salyersville Water Works will use a $453,580 grant for the Route 30 Pressure Sewer project. Officials plan to extend an existing pressure collector and add pump stations to add service to more customers. The project will also correct existing problems. When its finished, the system will provide better service to three businesses and 27 homes.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Football activities suspended at high school due to COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials say the decision was made ‘out of an abundance of caution’ due to a student-athlete’s exposure to COVID-19.

Local

Crews respond to shooting

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened in the 300 block of Oney Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Local

Additional COVID-19 cases connected to Kanawha County Family Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are four total cases associated with Family Court at this time.

News

Several agencies respond to narcotics warrant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
On Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., the Portsmouth Police Chief and Scioto County Sheriff says the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force assisted by the Portsmouth Police Department S.W.A.T. executed a narcotics-related search warrant in the 2400 block of Scioto Trail in Portsmouth.

Local

Woman reported missing in South Shore

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office, Mary Brown was last seen at her resident on West 2nd Avenue in South Shore on September 1.

Latest News

Breaking

US Marshals arrest man wanted in 2016 murder investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Dimitris Malone, aka Meech, was arrested Thursday in Burlington, Vermont.

Local

Deputies ask for help with missing woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Teresa Gallaher, also known as Teresa Kiser, Teresa Cummings and Teresa Shepherd went missing.

Local

Floyd County Schools launches tech helpline

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
If a student is having problems with their chromebook or laptop device, technicians with Floyd County Schools are now just a call away.

National

Trump suggests voters should attempt to cast ballot twice in interview with Gray station WECT

Updated: 2 hours ago
If there was a question on a voter’s status, they would be given a provisional ballot, which would later be determined whether it was valid, according to the elections board.

Local

Seven new coronavirus-related deaths reported in West Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As of Thursday, September 3, there have been been 444,902 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 10,845 total cases and 237 deaths.