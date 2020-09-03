Advertisement

Jury finds woman guilty of murder

State v. Cynthia Gatewood
State v. Cynthia Gatewood(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The jury has found Cynthia Gatewood guilty of murder in the first degree.

Cynthia Gatewood, of Nitro, is accused of stabbing Cheryl Fisher to death. It happened in September of 2018 at a tobacco shop in Sissonville.

This is the first trial to be held in Kanawha County since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic

This is a developing story.

