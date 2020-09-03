Kanawha County COVID-19 cases rise to 1,601; additional death reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than 1,600 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Kanawha County as of Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 479 of the cases are active at this time. This is an increase of 35 cases from Wednesday.

There has been one new reported death in the county, bringing the death count to 42.

One thousand eighty of the confirmed COVID-19 cases are considered recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.