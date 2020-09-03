Local officials at White House roundtable event to discuss substance abuse recovery

WASHINGTON (WSAZ) – Our own Tim Irr is at the White House today to cover a roundtable event about recovery from substance abuse.

First lady Melania Trump joined the discussion, along with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Larry Kudlow, director of the U.S. National Economic Council.

Donovan Beckett, CEO of Williamson Health and Wellness Center in Williamson, West Virginia, is among the panelists.

Known as “Recovery at Work: Celebrating Connections,” the White House event will feature people in recovery from substance use disorder, as well as employers willing to give them a second chance.

September is National Recovery Month.

