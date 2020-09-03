Advertisement

Man, woman meet during ‘stranger’ photography session

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Madison McGraw messaged Autumn Martin, of Autumn Collette Photography LLC, about a ’stranger’ session. A stranger session is where two people, who do not know one another, meet for the first time, while a photographer captures the moment.

Autumn asked Adam Kline if he wanted to be set up with someone he had never seen before. Adam agreed, and the photo session speaks for itself!

Madison and Adam are taking their time getting to know one another.

Autumn’s Facebook post of the two is now viral. She is opening up a casting call to a few lucky people for another stranger session. You can find information on how to enter by clicking here.

