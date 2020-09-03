Advertisement

More positive COVID-19 cases connected to Kentucky nursing home

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Greenup County Health Department is reporting ten new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Health department director Chris Crum says one new positive cases is travel related. Officials say everyone who received positive results are now in isolation.

Seven of the new cases were residents at Oakmont Manor, a nursing home in Flatwoods, Kentucky.

Officials say four residents were hospitalized.

In total, 29 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at Oakmont Manor as well as 20 employees.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 251.

154 people in Greenup County have recovered from virus complications.

Health officials say 94 cases are still considered active.

Floyd and Johnson County among 4 counties to receive more than $2.3 million in infrastructure grants

Gov. Andy Beshear announced $2,356,381 in grant funding for four infrastructure projects that will improve utility services in eastern Kentucky communities.

First-time competitor places first at school bus ‘road-e-o’

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Bus drivers from Kanawha County competed in a ‘road-e-o’ Thursday morning in the parking lot of Riverside High School. Driver fought for a spot at the state competition.

ATVs now allowed to drive on W.Va. roads

By Brendan Tierney
A bill passed by the state Legislature allows registered off-road vehicles to drive up to 20 miles on most roadways in West Virginia.

Gov. DeWine give COVID-19 update, details school virus reporting order

By WSAZ News Staff
Thursday, Gov. DeWine once again encouraged Ohioans to take proper safety precautions over the upcoming Labor Day weekend. He stressed that citizens can still have fun, visit family, and travel, but face coverings, social distancing, and hand washing should also be part of your plans.

ATVs now allowed on W.Va. roads

Kanawha County COVID-19 cases rise to 1,601; additional death reported

By WSAZ News Staff
More than 1,600 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Kanawha County as of Thursday afternoon.

W.Va. native and actress joins senator to encourage West Virginians to fill out Census

By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say time is quickly running out. The deadline to complete the Census is just 27 days away – September 30.

Gallia County school officials discourage off campus homecoming dances

By John Lowe
Parents throughout the county's three high schools are working to get their students a homecoming dance.

2020 W.Va. Census PSA

Thursday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released a public service announcement featuring West Virginia native and actress Jennifer Garner encouraging West Virginians to participate in the 2020 Census.

Six more positive cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County

By WSAZ News Staff
There are 77 active cases, officials say.