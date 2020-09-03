More positive COVID-19 cases connected to Kentucky nursing home

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Greenup County Health Department is reporting ten new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Health department director Chris Crum says one new positive cases is travel related. Officials say everyone who received positive results are now in isolation.

Seven of the new cases were residents at Oakmont Manor, a nursing home in Flatwoods, Kentucky.

Officials say four residents were hospitalized.

In total, 29 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at Oakmont Manor as well as 20 employees.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 251.

154 people in Greenup County have recovered from virus complications.

Health officials say 94 cases are still considered active.

