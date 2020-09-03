Advertisement

New trailer debuts for ‘No Time to Die,’ long-awaited Bond film

Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – James Bond fans are getting a taste of the upcoming 007 flick.

A new trailer for “No Time to Die” was released Thursday. It’s Daniel Craig’s fifth and final time in the role of the British secret agent.

It was initially set to come out in March, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed back its release several times.

“No Time to Die,” the 25th Bond movie, is rated PG-13. It hits North American theaters on Nov. 20.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 'unlikely, not impossible'

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
Having a COVID-19 vaccine by October is “unlikely, not impossible,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

Local

Football activities suspended at high school due to COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials say the decision was made ‘out of an abundance of caution’ due to a student-athlete’s exposure to COVID-19.

National

No kissing, wear mask during sex, Canada’s chief medical officer suggests

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said it’s best to stop kissing and suggests people wear a mask to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Local

Crews respond to shooting

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened in the 300 block of Oney Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

National

Ohio police officer acts quickly to rescue child from rollover crash

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Police say when they noticed the little girls’ legs were losing color, Encarnacion jumped into action, crawling into the wreckage, cutting the child’s safety seat free and getting her out from the car.

Latest News

National

Officer rescues children from crash in Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
An Ohio police officer rescued a child pinned inside an overturned car.

Local

Additional COVID-19 cases connected to Kanawha County Family Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are four total cases associated with Family Court at this time.

National

GRAPHIC: Black man killed by Rochester, NY, police is remembered as loving

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The man who suffocated after police in New York’s third-largest city put a “spit hood” over his head was the loving father of five adult children, had some mental health issues but was harmless, and had just arrived in Rochester for a visit with his brother, his aunt said.

News

Several agencies respond to narcotics warrant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
On Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., the Portsmouth Police Chief and Scioto County Sheriff says the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force assisted by the Portsmouth Police Department S.W.A.T. executed a narcotics-related search warrant in the 2400 block of Scioto Trail in Portsmouth.

Local

Woman reported missing in South Shore

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office, Mary Brown was last seen at her resident on West 2nd Avenue in South Shore on September 1.