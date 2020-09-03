Advertisement

Number of COVID-19 cases in Ky. passes 50K; positivity rate now 4.53 percent

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 906 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing up the state total to 50,885 cases. Thursday marks the third-highest single-day total of cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.53 percent positivity rate.

“COVID is a once-in-100-year pandemic and we’ve got to take it seriously. We’re seeing a rough week this week,” said Gov. Beshear. “While our positivity rate is going down, we’re still seeing some high numbers. Today we’re reporting 906 new cases of COVID-19. That’s our third-highest total since the very beginning.”

Of Thursday’s new cases, the governor says 124 are in kids 18 or younger. The youngest was a two-month-old baby from Henderson County.

There were 10 reported COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. The state death total is now 976.

The deaths reported Thursday include a 52-year-old man from Barren County; five women, ages 60, 72, 72, 79 and 85, and two men, ages 70 and 73, from Jefferson County; and an 88-year-old woman and 76-year-old man from Lewis County.

“We have people in their 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s on today’s report,” said Gov. Beshear. “These families don’t have the option of being tired. We can’t be tired either. We’ve got to be there for them.”

As of Thursday, 568 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons and 132 are in the ICU. There have been at least 902,446 COVID-19 tests performed in the state, and at least 10,547 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor gave his daily update on COVID-19 cases in schools. There are 273 active cases among students in K-12 schools, and 102 active cases among faculty and staff.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Floyd and Johnson County among 4 counties to receive more than $2.3 million in infrastructure grants

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Gov. Andy Beshear announced $2,356,381 in grant funding for four infrastructure projects that will improve utility services in eastern Kentucky communities.

News

First-time competitor places first at school bus ‘road-e-o’

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Bus drivers from Kanawha County competed in a ‘road-e-o’ Thursday morning in the parking lot of Riverside High School. Driver fought for a spot at the state competition.

Local

More positive COVID-19 cases connected to Kentucky nursing home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Greenup County Health Department is reporting ten new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

News

ATVs now allowed to drive on W.Va. roads

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
A bill passed by the state Legislature allows registered off-road vehicles to drive up to 20 miles on most roadways in West Virginia.

Local

Gov. DeWine give COVID-19 update, details school virus reporting order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Thursday, Gov. DeWine once again encouraged Ohioans to take proper safety precautions over the upcoming Labor Day weekend. He stressed that citizens can still have fun, visit family, and travel, but face coverings, social distancing, and hand washing should also be part of your plans.

Latest News

News

ATVs now allowed on W.Va. roads

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Kanawha County COVID-19 cases rise to 1,601; additional death reported

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
More than 1,600 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Kanawha County as of Thursday afternoon.

Local

W.Va. native and actress joins senator to encourage West Virginians to fill out Census

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say time is quickly running out. The deadline to complete the Census is just 27 days away – September 30.

Local

Gallia County school officials discourage off campus homecoming dances

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Parents throughout the county's three high schools are working to get their students a homecoming dance.

News

2020 W.Va. Census PSA

Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released a public service announcement featuring West Virginia native and actress Jennifer Garner encouraging West Virginians to participate in the 2020 Census.

Local

Six more positive cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are 77 active cases, officials say.