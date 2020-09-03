Advertisement

Outbreaks of COVID-19 rising in Kentucky nursing homes

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,506 residents and 2,113 staff members among 312 facilities across Kentucky have tested positive.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - On Monday, Greenup County health officials reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at Oakmont Manor, a long-term care facility in Flatwoods.

Officials say the cases were first reported over the weekend and have since risen to 22 residents and 20 employees. Five residents have been hospitalized.

The outbreak comes a month after an outbreak at a nursing home in neighboring Lewis County was first reported.

Since Aug 1., 76 residents and 35 staff members at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care have tested positive. Twelve residents have died.

During his Wednesday briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear reported one of the highest day-to-day rises in cases among long-term care facilities across the state.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,506 residents and 2,113 staff members among 312 facilities across Kentucky have tested positive.

A total of 558 deaths have been recorded.

