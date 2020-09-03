Advertisement

Point Pleasant Primary School to open later than rest of county

The Mason County Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss virtual and in-person school opening plans.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mason County Board of Education held a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss virtual and in-person school opening plans.

Point Pleasant Primary School, which recently had positive cases of COVID-19, will begin classes later than the rest of the county.

While Mason County Schools start on September 8th, Point Pleasant Primary will not open until Sept. 17. The school will not have any virtual learning until the week after it opens.

The school building will be thoroughly cleaned on Sept. 8 and 9 to prepare for the students arriving. Mason County Schools will be adding an additional custodian to every building.

Chromebooks and meal packages will be available for students starting next Wednesday.

Virtual learning was also discussed at the Board’s meeting. Virtual students will be required to check in with their teachers at least twice a week. in elementary schools, there will be one virtual teacher per grade. In higher levels, virtual teachers will be determined by subject.

Students will be given a one-time pass to switch between in person or virtual learning. The Board will evaluate the number of virtual and in-person teachers based on how the numbers differ between the two options.

Mason County Schools Superintendent Jack Cullen said, “The value of our health department, and all of our guidelines we have received are very, very important. And that’s the number one thing we’ve got to do. We’ve got to make sure our students are safe, our staff is safe, and we can provide them the best possible education we can.”

