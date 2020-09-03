Seven new coronavirus-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says seven more people have died in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to WV DHHR, the deaths include DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old woman from Kanawha County, an 86-year old man from Kanawha County, a 95-year old woman from Mercer County, a 60-year old woman from Kanawha County, a 92-year old woman from Kanawha County, a 95-year old man from Randolph County and a 71-year old woman from Lincoln County.

As of Thursday, there have been been 444,902 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 10,845 total cases and 237 deaths.

There are 2,266 cases still active, officials say.

8,342 West Virginians have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (34), Berkeley (812), Boone (145), Braxton (9), Brooke (97), Cabell (560), Calhoun (12), Clay (27), Doddridge (7), Fayette (369), Gilmer (20), Grant (142), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (123), Hardy (75), Harrison (280), Jackson (205), Jefferson (373), Kanawha (1,553), Lewis (34), Lincoln (122), Logan (503), Marion (221), Marshall (133), Mason (120), McDowell (73), Mercer (323), Mineral (144), Mingo (262), Monongalia (1,259), Monroe (127), Morgan (38), Nicholas (53), Ohio (291), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (43), Preston (140), Putnam (307), Raleigh (377), Randolph (227), Ritchie (6), Roane (33), Summers (19), Taylor (108), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (269), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (313), Wyoming (68).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.