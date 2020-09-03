Advertisement

Several agencies respond to narcotics warrant

Justin Jenkins & Lee Prince
Justin Jenkins & Lee Prince(wsaz scioto county sheriff and portsmouth police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people were arrested after a narcotics warrant was issued.

On Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., the Portsmouth Police Chief and Scioto County Sheriff says the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force assisted by the Portsmouth Police Department S.W.A.T. executed a narcotics-related search warrant in the 2400 block of Scioto Trail in Portsmouth.

Officers say the residence had 17 adults inside. Officers found about 10 grams of an unknown powdery substance, digital scales, and several cellular phones.

Investigators say they also found evidence of drug abuse throughout the residence.

The Portsmouth City Health Department responded and condemned the residence, according to officials.

Justin L. Jenkins, 30, and Lee Prince, 25, both of Portsmouth, were arrested on outstanding arrest warrants issued by Portsmouth Municipal Court and are being held in the Scioto County Jail.

The case is under investigation by task force detectives and will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s office to be presented to a grand jury.

The Portsmouth Fire Department also assisted.

