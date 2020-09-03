Advertisement

Six more positive cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County

There are 77 active cases, officials say.
There are 77 active cases, officials say.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Six new positive cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, there are 391 total cases since the pandemic began.

There are 77 active cases, officials say.

Four people have died since the start of the outbreak.

11 more people have recovered, bringing that total to 310.

