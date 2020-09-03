Ten new positive cases in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center says they have ten new positive cases of coronavirus.

The cases involve a 46-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman, a 12-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl, a 48-year-old woman, a 49-year-old woman, a 31-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man, and an 11-year-old girl.

There have been four total deaths in Boyd County since the start of the pandemic.

Officials say there are 275 total positive cases.

211 people have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.