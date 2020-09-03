Tree blocking Rt. 152; Power off to 1300 customers

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A tree is blocking both lanes of Route 152 leaving more than 1000 customers without power early Thursday morning.

The fallen tree is near All Day Curve between Wayne and Lavalette.

According to Wayne County dispatchers crews from AEP and the West Virginia Department of Highways are heading to get the tree out of the road and restore power.

According to the Appalachian Power website nearly 1300 customers are without power in Wayne County.

The estimated restoration time is 12:00 p.m. Thursday.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.