Advertisement

Two people wounded in early morning shooting

The person who called Cabell County 911 said yelling could be heard then gunshots.
The person who called Cabell County 911 said yelling could be heard then gunshots.(AP)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:35 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are on the scene of a shooting in Huntington.

A Cabell County 911 supervisor told WSAZ that two people were shot.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the 900 block of 20th Street.

The person who called Cabell County 911 said yelling could be heard then gunshots.

Names and conditions of those involved aren’t being released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Car crashes into home in Dunbar

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A car crashed into a home in Dunbar around midnight Thursday.

Local

W.Va. teachers union and state superintendent clash over PPE, cleaning supplies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Members of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) held a honk-and-wave event in Charleston. The union is concerned there isn’t enough PPE or cleaning supplies for teachers.

Video

Floyd County School of Innovation ribbon cutting

Updated: 3 hours ago
Floyd County School of Innovation ribbon cutting

Video

Nitro Food Pantry hands out food boxes

Updated: 3 hours ago
Nitro Food Pantry hands out food boxes

Latest News

Video

Gov. Justice announces bar closures

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Justice announces bar closures

Video

Woody Williams Honored In D.C.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Woody Williams Honored In D.C.

Video

Church Bells Ring For War Anniversary

Updated: 4 hours ago
Church Bells Ring For War Anniversary

Video

School Pushes Back Start Of School

Updated: 4 hours ago
School Pushes Back Start Of School

News

Point Pleasant Primary School to open later than rest of county

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Mason County Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss virtual and in-person school opening plans.

News

Woman hurt in Charleston shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
A woman was shot in the leg in a shooting on Charleston's West Side early Wednesday morning.