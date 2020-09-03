Two people wounded in early morning shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are on the scene of a shooting in Huntington.

A Cabell County 911 supervisor told WSAZ that two people were shot.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the 900 block of 20th Street.

The person who called Cabell County 911 said yelling could be heard then gunshots.

Names and conditions of those involved aren’t being released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.