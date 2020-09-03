US Marshals arrest man wanted in 2016 murder investigation

BURLINGTON, VT/ CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man law enforcement have been trying to locate for more than four years in connection to a murder investigation has been arrested, according to the US Marshals Service.

Dimitris Malone, aka Meech, was arrested Thursday in Burlington, Vermont.

Officials confirm Malone is a suspect in the 2016 murder of Nate Chaney, 22, of Charleston.

Charleston Police say Chaney was shot in the head several times on January 14, 2016 in broad daylight right outside of his front door.

The shooting happened at Littlepage Terrace Apartments in the 1700 block of Washington Street West.

Malone was named the murder suspect within 24 hours of the shooting and a warrant for first degree murder was issued in September of 2017.

The United State Marshals Service for the Southern District of West Virginia with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service District of Vermont made the arrest Thursday.

