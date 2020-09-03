Woman reported missing in South Shore

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman who deputies say is described as mentally challenged has been reported missing.

According to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office, Mary Brown was last seen at her resident on West 2nd Avenue in South Shore on September 1.

Deputies say her family noticed she was missing the next morning.

They believe she took her chihuahua with her.

Investigators say her phone pinged Wednesday morning in the area of Iron Hill and Rockhouse Road in Carter County. The Carter County Sheriff’s Department went to the area but didn’t find Brown.

Deputies also say there have been two unconfirmed sightings in the Buena Vista area of Scioto County.

