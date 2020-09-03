W.Va. native and actress joins senator to encourage West Virginians to fill out Census

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - “Your response matters. Your voice matters.”

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin released a public service announcement Thursday featuring West Virginia native and actress Jennifer Garner encouraging West Virginians to participate in the 2020 Census.

Officials say time is quickly running out. The deadline to complete the Census is just 27 days away – September 30.

“By participating in the Census, you help ensure your tax dollars stay right here in the Mountain State to benefit our seniors, Veterans, schools, hospitals and more,” Garner says in the PSA.

Sen. Manchin says every person in West Virginia who does not respond to the Census equates to $20,000 in federal funds West Virginia will lose over the next 10 years. If 100 people do not respond, that’s $2 million lost in federal funds to West Virginia over the next ten years.

To fill out the 2020 Census click here.

